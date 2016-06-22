Winter Zine Things

Hello! I hope that you’re all keeping your valuable digits warmly wrapped around scissors and coffee cups and enjoying a creative sit down- welcome winter!

Indoor spaces with outdoor views are my favourite zine making conditions, so I am looking forward to a burst of productivity during the winter weekends ahead!

June has come and almost gone – but we have one A Zine Thing teen zine making workshop at Northcote Library (Thanks to Darebin Libraries for asking us to facilitate this event) on the 27th – the perfect pre-IZM warm-up!

As for July – aka International Zine Month 2016, we’re going to be involved in a few different opportunities to make and share and collaborate with you:

1st July – 7-9pm @ Langwarrin Community Center $ donation, All ages

7th July – 2-4pm @ North Fitzroy Library FREE, Ages 7 – 14yrs

8th July – 2-4pm@Fitzroy Library FREE, Ages 7 – 14yrs

and make sure you keep an eye out on our facebook page to see what else AZT get up to this July.

-Tasha x