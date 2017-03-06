Hello 2017

January has already passed us by; kids have returned to school and the idea of summer is but a fading memory.. how did that happen?!

There are a few zine-tastic events on our radar that we’ll be attending and participating in over the next few weeks – first up is Sticky Institutes annual Festival of the Photocopier!

If you will be in Melbourne on Februrary 12th – come along! It’s free entry to see over 100 zine stalls with the most eclectic array of zine projects on display for you to discover!

If you do drop by, come past and introduce yourself to me, Tasha. I will be holding a stall selling a few on my own titles as well as talking about A Zine Thing workshops. If you’re keen on booking an event with us it would be a great opportunity for me to answer any queries you may have.

Advertisements