Plan (workshop) planning

Due to life remaining fast paced and relentlessly unpredictable, 2017 has turned out to be relatively slow regarding workshop/event productivity – until now!

Workshops coming up *soon:

Gelli plate mono printing with natural and found objects

Mail art and global artist card trading

Outsider-art – we’ve already made it!

ZINES we can’t fold that way – on templates, formatting and collating

*venues and dates tbc. AZT book-of-face will be updated once details are finalised.

Stay tuned for dates / excuses to congregate and make things! I look forward to making things with you soon – Tasha x

PS – Creative workshop facilitation or art project collaboration? Classroom enrichment? Community engagement activities? 2018 calling? Can I help? Any questions?

Get in touch: azinething@gmail.com x

