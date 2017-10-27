Plan (workshop) planning

Due to life remaining fast paced and relentlessly unpredictable, 2017 has turned out to be relatively slow regarding workshop/event productivity – until now!
Workshops coming up *soon:
- Gelli plate mono printing with natural and found objects
- Mail art and global artist card trading
- Outsider-art – we’ve already made it!
- ZINES we can’t fold that way – on templates, formatting and collating
*venues and dates tbc. AZT book-of-face will be updated once details are finalised.
Stay tuned for dates / excuses to congregate and make things! I look forward to making things with you soon – Tasha x
PS – Creative workshop facilitation or art project collaboration? Classroom enrichment? Community engagement activities? 2018 calling? Can I help? Any questions?
Get in touch: azinething@gmail.com x
