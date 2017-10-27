Plan (workshop) planning

~ Tasha

Due to life remaining fast paced and relentlessly unpredictable, 2017 has turned out to be relatively slow regarding workshop/event productivity – until now!

Workshops coming up *soon:

  • Gelli plate mono printing with natural and found objects
  • Mail art and global artist card trading
  • Outsider-art – we’ve already made it!
  • ZINES we can’t fold that way – on templates, formatting and collating

*venues and dates tbc. AZT book-of-face will be updated once details are finalised.

Stay tuned for dates / excuses to congregate and make things! I look forward to making things with you soon  – Tasha x

PS – Creative workshop facilitation or art project collaboration? Classroom enrichment? Community engagement activities? 2018 calling? Can I help? Any questions?

Get in touch: azinething@gmail.com   x

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s