Hello 2018

Hello and Happy New Year Zinesters!

While last year was not as productive as it could have been for A Zine Thing, I was fortunate enough to attend several zine events locally and interstate, including: FOTP 2017, Noted Festival, Small Press Zine Fair – Hobart, ZICS 2017 – all definite highlights of 2017 for me.

This year I have made the decision to take a hiatus from social media sites. While social media can be a useful platform I have found it can also act as a distraction. As a result of this I will now be communicating via email, snail mail and hopefully connecting through more direct physical avenues like pop-up info spots and library drop-in sessions (look out for physical flyers too) Aside from being more involved and fun, a physical presence makes more sense to me than a digital one when the projects I am most involved in are in-person hand-made collaborations.

I will continue facilitating zine workshops – bookings: azinething@gmail.com

I also hope to spend more time making zines and creating a bigger presence for our local scene and our zine community here on the peninsula, during this year and beyond.

Finally I would like to take a moment to thank you for your continued interest and support of A Zine Thing, Zines as a medium and by default our expansive eclectic creative community. I look forward to making and sharing zines with you in 2018!

Tasha x

