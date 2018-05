This Thursday evening I will be hosting a zine workshop at Kew Library from 6:30 – 8:30pm. I will cover the zine basics to specifics, bring my traveling zine library along for inspiration and happily guide you through any blank-page-itis to reach your desired outcome during the session. Feel free to bring any existing projects you may be working on too. Basically, it’ll be fun. Hopefully see you there!

You can check out the fb event page here.

