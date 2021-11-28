A decade old today! Hip-hip-hooray!!

10 years of workshops, zinefairs, incursions, projects, exhibitions and events – 10 years is a lot of zines!!

While zines will forever remain near and dear to my heart – how could this transformative medium and it’s extensive community of collaborative misfits and warriors of counter culture NOT?! – today I am retiring AZT from it’s physical existence. I will continue to read and write and make and share zines wherever I can, but this chapter of my life as AZT feels aptly spent.

There are far too many people to thank that have supported and inspired and shared in the last decade of making and spreading the word of zines – to every connection, opportunity, space, conversation and experience I have had along the way – too all of you, THANK YOU!

Stay awesome, and keep making zines.

Tasha x